It said Ujah’s sample contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.
Ujah was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who finished second to Italy in a close race.
If found guilty, Ujah and the British team could be stripped of the silver medal.
The AIU also confirmed that 1,500-meter runner Sadik Mikhou of Bahrain, Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo have also been provisionally suspended following earlier adverse tests during the Tokyo Games.
