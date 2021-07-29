The U.S. women’s water polo team faces the Russian Olympic Committee in its first game since its first loss at the Olympics since 2008. Trying for its third consecutive gold medal, the U.S. lost 10-9 to Hungary in group play on Wednesday. It was the United States’ first loss since Jan. 16, 2020, at Australia. It dropped to 130-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Games. That match will be on NBC in coverage that begins at noon.