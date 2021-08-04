The timing of the final recalled the men’s gold-medal match between Argentina and Nigeria at the 2008 Beijing Games. The game was played at midday in the Bird’s Nest, with temperatures above 100 degrees F (37 degrees C).
The head of Sweden’s team, Marika Domanski Lyfors, said she had reached out to FIFA about a possible change. The Swedish soccer federation also contacted the International Olympic Committee.
Canada Soccer issued a statement in support of the request.
FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
___
