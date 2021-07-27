“When you look at equity, there’s certainly not as many female athletes at an Olympic Games as there are men’s,” said Smith, Canada’s coach since 2009. “From my perspective, it was absurd that it was ever taken out. I think it’s more than made its case for why it should be in. I believe that had COVID not existed, you would have had packed stadiums to watch this game played. And I don’t know how it’s possible that women’s softball shouldn’t be returned to the Olympic platform and become a core sport because it’s more than proven its value.”