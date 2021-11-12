Hörmann said in June he wouldn’t run for re-election in December after eight years in charge when he faced a vote of confidence. Chief executive Veronika Rücker will now also leave Dec. 31, she and Hörmann said in a joint statement Friday.
A former board member, Karin Fehres, said she received a letter urging her to admit to writing the anonymous letter and threatening possible legal action, in a response first published this week by Germany’s FAZ newspaper. Fehres said she did not write the letter.
Rücker and Hörmann defended the attempt to identify the letter’s author alongside an investigation into management and the working environment at the DOSB but said it “appears disproportionate in hindsight.” They said they had been following legal advice when they commissioned a linguistic analysis to try to find the author.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports