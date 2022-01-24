Long filled with potential, they just have Ayumu Hirano’s two silver medals and Taku Hiraoka’s bronze to show for it since snowboarding arrived on the Olympic scene in 1998. But this crew of Japanese riders appears poised to take over the halfpipe in Beijing with four bona fide gold-medal contenders in the Hirano brothers — Kaishu is nearly four years younger than Ayumu— along with Ruka Hirano and Yuto Totsuka, who is ranked first in the world after dominating the halfpipe for the past two years.