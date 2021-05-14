The 36-year-old Valencia, who played nine years in the majors, is one of many Jewish-American players handpicked by Team Israel President Peter Kurz, who has labored for more than a decade to piece together a competitive baseball roster on the international stage. The roster consists of former big leaguers like four-time All-Star second baseman Ian Kinsler, catcher Ryan Lavarnway and pitcher Josh Zeid, along with several players who were in the minors or played college baseball.