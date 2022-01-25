“Yuzuru has definitely pushed me. Long before I competed against him, he was that benchmark for what an exceptional figure skater should be,” Chen said. “I remember watching him when I was at the Junior Grand Prix final and he was at the senior final and I was amazed at how good he was, how much he commanded the audience. He was a shining star in figure skating. I went home and I was like, ‘Oh, man. That’s what figure skating is supposed to be like.’ ”