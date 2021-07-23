Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)By John Marshall | APToday at 10:46 p.m. EDTBy John Marshall | APToday at 10:46 p.m. EDTShareComment0TOKYO — Qian Yang of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightYang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.