Christian Coleman had time for celebration as he crossed the finish line as the 100-meter champion at the U.S. outdoor championships Friday in Des Moines. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

On Friday night at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships, the blue oval at Drake Stadium presented three victories that served as testament to the elastic meaning of victories. They may produce tears, contented smiles or shrugs. They can be mileposts on the way to someplace grander. They can be joyful celebrations. Some victories don’t even have to be a victory at all.

Christian Coleman, a marvel in full ascent, dusted a field of the fastest men in America in the 100-meter final, and he flashed two peace signs and stuck out his tongue as he crossed the finish line, for no reason other than it felt right at the time. Pacing around the finish line, signing autographs for fans, he barely broke from his stoic countenance. It was an accomplishment unto itself — his first U.S. outdoor championship, further anointing him as perhaps the top sprinter in the world.

And yet, he viewed it as a steppingstone. He had a preliminary 200-meter race Saturday, and his focus remained on his ultimate 2019 goal: a gold medal at the world championships in Qatar in October. As he exited, he was contemplating his next workout.

Teahna Daniels, the fourth-place finisher at the NCAA championships less than two months ago, broke the tape in the women’s 100 final, looked at the clock and thought, “Wow, I won.” She found her mother in the stands and, upon seeing tears falling down her face, Daniels started crying, too.

Allyson Felix, one of the greats, heaved across the finish line of a 400-meter semifinal in third place, granting her passage to Saturday’s final. If she had glanced in the stands at her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, she would have seen him switch from grinding his teeth and squinting to smiling ear to ear. He raised one arm in the air. With the other arm he held their eight-month-old daughter, Camryn, who bobbed forward and kissed her dad.

They had all won in their own way, because for Felix, 33, a third-place finish in a prelim could count as a win. She is competing for the first time in 13 months, making herself vulnerable by racing well below the standard she set while winning six gold medals and 11 world championships. She is working out kinks with an eye on Tokyo for next summer’s Olympics, feeling grateful just to be on a track in front of a crowd.



Teahna Daniels celebrates with Morolake Akinosun, right, after winning the women's 100-meter dash. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

For the first half of her lap, Felix fell into the middle of the pack, and given her uneven gait, a fade appeared possible. Felix may be diminished, but she is a diminished champion. She found another gear, her running form steadied, and she surged for the final 100 meters, pushing into third at the line in 51.45 seconds.

“It feels good,” Felix said. “It’s such a different mind-set this time around. I don’t think I could ever say before it feels good to be in a final. I have to keep reminding myself what I did this year.”

Coleman, a 23-year-old from Atlanta, may someday occupy a status in the sport similar to Felix’s. He is No. 1 in the world, having run the 100 in 9.81 seconds this year. Friday night, he blasted out of the blocks, seized a lead and never faced a challenge, his 9.99-second finish into a significant head wind enough to beat second-place Michael Rodgers by 0.13 seconds.

“If you look at the lineage of U.S. sprinters and see who won each year, it’s legendary guys,” Coleman said. “To be amongst that group of guys, it’s an honor and a blessing. I’m excited to get that first one under my belt.”

Coleman did not have to beat one of those legendary guys. Justin Gatlin, a 37-year-old ranked No. 2 in the world, had secured entry to the world championships by virtue of being the reigning world champion. He ran in the semifinals, cruising into the last round. Asked whether he would show for the final, Gatlin replied, “We’ll see.” When the time came, he elected to skip the final.



Allyson Felix waves to the crowd as she is introduced before her 400-meter semifinal. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When Coleman crossed the finish line, a blur in his black-and-gold uniform, he slowed to a trot and barely cracked a smile. Even as he signed for fans, his expression didn’t change. He had added a new achievement to a short career full of them, but he had his gaze on what comes next.

“The mission is not over,” Coleman said. “I came into the year, I wanted to win the gold medal in Doha. This is just a step I had to do to get there. That’s what I just focus in on, every single day. You got to attack every practice. You got to attack every workout.”

Daniels arrived in Iowa as a threat thanks to her own work. Her coach had put her on a diet of fruit and vegetables, excising the fried foods and ice cream she loved to eat back in Austin, where she attended the University of Texas. Since December, she had lost 19 pounds.

Daniels lined up Friday night in the best shape of her life. Dezerea Bryant stormed out of the blocks. But Daniels cut into her lead, pulling even with English Gardner, the eventual second-place finisher. As Bryant faded, cruelly, to fourth place by .01 seconds behind third-place finisher Morolake Akinosun, Daniels bolted into the lead, finishing in a wind-hurt 11.20 seconds.

“When I realized I got back into the race, I was like, ‘All right, I got it,’ ” Daniels said. “I knew I had it.”

During the race, Daniels wore a necklace with a two-sided gold pendant. On the back, the word “Queen” is engraved. (“I just really value myself,” Daniels said. “My mom raised me as a queen.”) On the other was the date Jan. 26, 2018. It is the day her father, Willis, died after suffering a brain seizure.

“This keeps me going,” Daniels said. “It’s a reminder. That day really changed my life. It pushed me to really be the person I am now.”

Daniels dedicated the race that made her a national champion to her father. Her mother and seven of her siblings and half-siblings attended the race. Daniels was a surprise winner, but she believed she could — and would — win. When she spotted her mother, she could not conceal what only she knew, what the victory had meant to her.

“She started crying,” Daniels said, “so I started crying.”

Local competitors

Broadneck High alum Matthew Centrowitz, the reigning Olympic gold medalist and defending U.S. champion, advanced to Sunday’s 1,500-meter men’s final by finishing third in his qualifying heat, cruising to a 3:43.46 finish. It was just his second race under new coach Jerry Schumacher, whom he joined after leaving longtime coach Alberto Salazar. (Centrowitz is also coached by his father, Matt, a longtime track coach at American.) “I just got to get through Sunday,” Centrowitz said. “I’m happy with it.”

Katy Kunc, a Lake Braddock High alum, reached the final of the women’s 3,000 meters steeplechase with a time of 10:14.97, a highlight in a season of adjustment. Kunc turned pro this year after competing for Kentucky in college, moving to New York to join the NJ-NY Track Club. Her times slowed as she adapted to more intense training, but reaching the final at nationals for the second straight year helped validate her work.

“Being a student to being a pro, I’m still adjusting to that,” she sad. “Making the final today, I knew I could do it. I just had to be tough out there.”