France will be looking to become dual Olympic and world champions. While Florian Thauvin has a World Cup winner’s medal from 2018, the winger will be hoping to appear in Japan for more than the one minute he played in Russia. He only came on at the World Cup in one game as a late substitute for Kylian Mbappé. Even though the Paris Saint-Germain star failed to score in June as France exited the European Championship in the round of 16, he won’t get a chance to quickly make amends given his absence from the Olympic squad.