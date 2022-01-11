“We go very fast on the downhills,” said Olympic gold medalist and U.S. Nordic ski team member Jessie Diggins. “I’ve gotten up to 76 kilometers per hour (47 mph) on the downhills on manmade snow and it is scary because most of our race trails are built for natural snow, which is a little softer. You have a little more padding on the side of the trail where you have snowbanks, not just drop-offs.”