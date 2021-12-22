The NHL is the most anodyne of the major sports leagues, so unlike the diplomats who bowed out, it wasn’t making a political statement about China’s grave and varied human rights abuses. But just like the IOC, the league’s abiding interest has always been its own bottom line. That’s why the league skipped the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, an option that isn’t available to all the lugers, curlers, ski jumpers and even figure skaters who need the attention the Olympics brings to pay rent during the three years in between.