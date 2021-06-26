Middleton, Holiday and Booker are planning to join the team once their NBA seasons end. USA Basketball will get them to Tokyo separate from the rest of the Olympic team if that’s what ultimately is required. The U.S team is planning to arrive in Tokyo around July 21, two days before the opening ceremony. Game 7 of the NBA Finals, if necessary, would be July 22 and the first U.S. men’s game at the Olympics is July 25.