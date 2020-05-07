CEO Sarah Hirshland told the staff of plans to make all the cuts by the end of May. In an offer presented to them last week, employees were offered severance packages that gave two weeks’ pay for every year of service, along with a cash payment to cover health insurance over the span of the severance period.
Among those accepting the severance were marketing director Brian Gordon, who confirmed his departure on social media.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.