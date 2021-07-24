Jake and (coach Rich Lambourne) have been the best supporters I could ask for. Every day, they’re sending me videos of everything they’re doing so I can experience it with them. They ask me how I’m doing every single day, they include me now in their scouting reports. I’ll be going over it with them to help them prepare for games. And Tri, of course, right when he found out that I was out, was absolutely devastated. And he’s handled this like a champ. This isn’t easy for him, either. So all three of those guys are helping me out, helping me out as much as I can. And I can’t be more thankful.