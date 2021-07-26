“I think it’s another of level of relationship that we can have with each other,” Anderson said. “Part of what we do so well as a team is, we bond off the court. That allows us to know everyone’s journey and know their lives and to be able to sympathize and empathize with them in certain situations. All sorts of things happen. Micah Christenson went home from Italy so he could be there for his wife and welcoming their second baby boy and then came back. None of us batted an eye because family always comes first.”