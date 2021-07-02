ATHLETES TO WATCH: Norway’s Nora Mork was top scorer at the 2016 Olympics and then had injury problems but returned in explosive style with a championship-leading 52 goals at the European Championship in 2020. France’s Estelle Nze Minko was European Championship MVP last year. Danish left-back Mikkel Hansen is a three-time world men’s player of the year and led Denmark with seven goals in the 26-24 world championship final win over Sweden in January.
GOLD MEDAL MOMENT(S): Aug. 7: men’s medal games; Aug. 8: women’s medal games.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports