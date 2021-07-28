NOTES: Ellison entered the bracketed men’s individual tournament as the No. 2 seed after the ranking round. The top-seed Kim Je Deok of South Korea — the teenager who won gold on the mixed team and the men’s team — was upset in a second-round match. “That No. 1 spot has been cursed this year,” Ellison said. ... Ellison said he had coronavirus in the summer of 2020. He also said he recently lost his sense of taste out of the blue for about three weeks. “I poured hot, spicy sauce on everything just so I could taste,” Ellison said. ... Antti Vikstrom of Finland had the bottom limb of his bow snap while he was aiming. He had to use a backup and lost in a shoot-off.