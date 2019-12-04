All five marathon and race walk events will be condensed in a four-day span to help coaches and team officials support athletes in Sapporo.
Sapporo Odori Park will host the race walks in 1-kilometer and 2-kilometer loops. A 20-kilometer loop will provide the first half of the marathon course.
World Athletics will join a site visit this month to study options for completing the marathon route.
The IOC abruptly announced moving the races in October, fearing Tokyo’s summer heat could repeat TV images of struggling athletes in Doha, Qatar, during the recent world championships.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.