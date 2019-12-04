LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The dates and details of the routes to be used for the Tokyo Olympic marathon and race walk events in Sapporo were announced Wednesday by organizers.

The IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee said the women’s and men’s marathons will run on back-to-back days, Aug. 8 and 9, on the final weekend of the games. Both races will start at 7 a.m. — later than the scheduled times in Tokyo, where the women’s race was to be on Aug. 2.