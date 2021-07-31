“Growing up I’ve always had a love for colors, and I always loved seeing women be bold and rock whatever color they wanted while not caring about how others felt about it,” Miller-Uibo said. “One of those women (is) my mom. Every time she did her hair she would put a streak of color through it and it always put a smile on my face. I couldn’t wait until I got to the age to do the same with my hair and now it’s a part of who I am.”