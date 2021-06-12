— Lochte isn’t the only veteran seeking a return Olympic trip. Also on the men’s side is 36-year-old Matt Grevers, 32-year-old Nathan Adrian (who overcame testicular cancer), and 29-year-olds Tom Shields and Cody Miller. At 40, Tony Ervin has got them all beat. He was the 50 free champion at the 2000 Sydney Games and later auctioned off his medal to help survivors of the 2004 tsunami. Ervin, who also won the 50 free at Rio, harbors no illusions about making the team, viewing the trials as a chance to pass the torch to the next generation. On the women’s side, 29-year-old Melanie Margalis is a contender in multiple events to make her second Olympics.