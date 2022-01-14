The most successful U.S. Winter Olympic sport has won just one medal since 2010. But the Americans have a chance to claim a handful in Beijing. Erin Jackson is the favorite to win the 500 meters and Brittany Bowe is a similar threat in the 1,000. She could also make the podium in the 1,500. No American woman has won an individual medal since 2002. On the men’s side, Joey Mantia is the gold-medal favorite in the 1,500 and his veteran presence guides the U.S. as a favorite in the team pursuit. Jackson, Bowe and Mantia are former inline skaters from Ocala, Florida. Jackson slipped at the U.S. trials and failed to make the team in the 500, but Bowe gave up her Olympic berth in the event so Jackson could compete in her second Olympics.