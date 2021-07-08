Bulut has been at the center of FIBA’s battle to grow 3x3 in the United States, where rapper Ice Cube has his Big3 league. He was set to play in the Big3 in 2019 but withdrew, saying FIBA had threatened his Olympic eligibility. The 35-year-old Bulut appears headed to the Big3 after the Olympics — he was selected third in the league’s draft in June.