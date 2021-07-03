United States middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson is back for a third Olympics after a busy stretch since the games in Rio. Those Games had a sour ending for Gunderson, whose knee injury in the first set of the semifinal sidelined her for the rest of the match and contributed to the loss to Serbia. Gunderson got married since then and gave birth to her first child in November 2019 but has used the extra year off to get back into form for these Games.