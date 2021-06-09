“Skating is much more of an individual sport, and then there is a team event once the team is picked,” he said. “Even though these are guys that I’ve known for a long time, you still have to mesh together to bring it together for the team event and baseball. There’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle, but thankfully I’ve grown up playing both sports, so I’ve always had that team atmosphere with me. I was always so excited for the team event in speedskating. And I think that had to do a lot with growing up playing baseball and the amount of friendships and bonds that I created.”