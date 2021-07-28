Four Americans were selected for the all-tournament team, with Chidester joined by left-hander Monica Abbott, second baseman Ali Aguilar and centerfielder Haylie McCleney.
The team also included right-hander Yukiko Ueno and third baseman Yu Yamamoto of Japan and catcher Kaleigh Rafter and first baseman Jenn Salling of Canada.
Also selected were Italian left fielder Laura Vigna and Mexican right fielder Suzy Brookshire.
Japanese first baseman Minori Naito was picked as the best defensive player.
The team was picked by the World Baseball Softball Confederation and the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.
___
