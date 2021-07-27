“We were like one today,” Lehis said. “We were very supportive, the best chemistry we have ever had in the team.”
The victory came five years after Estonia lost the bronze medal contest in the same event.
“I just told myself that I can do it and I have the strength to do it, and I did it,” Lehis said. “I still can’t believe it. I have chills coming all over my body and I still can’t realize yet. It needs some time to realize what we have just done.”
Italy beat China 23-21 to win the bronze medal.
The last time Estonia won an Olympic event was in 2008 when Gerd Kanter took gold in the men’s discus.
___
