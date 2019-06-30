Flag bearers are seen during the closing ceremony of the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)

MINSK, Belarus — The European Games have ended with Russia dominating the medal table in a tuneup for some of next year’s potential Olympic medal contenders.

Russia racked up 44 gold medals to finish ahead of host nation Belarus and third-placed Ukraine, partly thanks to the many medals on offer in gymnastics and combat sports. Russia won 11 gold medals in gymnastics and seven more in wrestling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach were among the dignitaries attending Sunday’s closing ceremony, which combined elements of traditional Belarusian culture with modern music.

Poland will host the next edition of the European Games in Krakow in 2023.

