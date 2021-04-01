Nathan Baggaley won two canoeing silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics and also was a three-time world champion.
But his career was tarnished with drug scandals — testing positive for banned steroids in 2005 and also being jailed with Dru Baggaley 10 years later for his role in a drug manufacturing syndicate.
The Baggaley brothers will be sentenced on a date yet to be decided by the court.
