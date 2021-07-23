WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The three days of competition at the famed Nippon Budokan will feature dozens of talented kumite (sparring) competitors in three weight divisions, along with the fascinating precision of kata (forms demonstration, often compared to a floor exercise in gymnastics). With karate currently on another upswing due to its resurgent popularity in movies and television, viewers are hoping to see excitement in a sport that isn’t always as violent as casual sports fans probably believe.