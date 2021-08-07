What Popovich has been saying since he got the job is correct: The world is catching up to the U.S. France has a young core of players who have been together for years and will have the added benefit of playing the 2024 Olympics at home. The majority of the best players in the NBA are American, but it’s been difficult to get them all to commit to the national team for a variety of reasons. Consider: this team won gold without LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, James Harden, Anthony Davis and — although he was committed to coming before a virus-related issue took away his chance — Bradley Beal.