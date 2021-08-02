Indeed, just as the track surface at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo is shaping up to be a fast surface, so is the Siberian pine wood of the Izu Velodrome. But this not some new track built specially for the Olympics. It’s a decade-old velodrome in the wayward forested hills near Mt. Fuji. Nor is it located at high altitude, like the historically fast velodrome in Aguascalientes, Mexico, where the thin air has produced a multitude of world records over the years.