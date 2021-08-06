Tomala said he had always wanted to do the 50K walk and follow in the footsteps of his idol, the great Polish walker Robert Korzeniowski, who won three Olympic golds in the 50-kilometer race (and one in the 20-kilometer walk). Tomala tried a 50K in 2017, but didn’t finish. He didn’t know if he had it in him. It took him four years to try again, but he did one in March at a race in Slovakia, and he won. That convinced him to change from the 20K to the 50K for the Olympics.