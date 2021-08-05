The U.S. won the event at the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2018 and will be seeking a record fourth Olympic gold medal in the team jumping event. The Americans have won a record nine Olympic medals in the team jumping event, including silver at the Rio Games. Qualifying will be shown in NBC Sports Network afternoon coverage that begins at 11 a.m., as well as coverage on NBC that runs noon to 5 p.m.