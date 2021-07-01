ATHLETES TO WATCH: With his fleet feet and knack for finding the slightest gaps in defense, Jerry Tuwai should feature heavily in Tokyo as leader of the Fiji team. The 2016 Olympic gold medalist has been voted as the premier player of the last decade in men’s sevens. If fully recovered from a broken leg, U.S. winger Perry Baker will also play a big role. The two-time world sevens player of the year returned from injury and scored tries against Argentina, Britain and South Korea in a recent tune-up tournament. Lote Tuqiri, with the Fijian name and the Japanese jersey, should be among the favorites for the home crowd as Japan tries to improve on its fourth-place finish in Rio. New Zealand Black Ferns star Portia Woodman is a fast, powerful, out-and-out try-scorer. She topped the points scoring with 10 tries in Rio and has hit form quickly this year. Canada’s Ghislaine Landry has scored more points than anyone in the world sevens series and is again expected to feature among the scoring in Tokyo.