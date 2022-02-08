“Knowing that this is most likely going to be my last Olympics, it’s crazy to look back on the journey I’ve had from the first Olympics in 2010 in Vancouver up until now,” the 31-year-old said Monday after a training session. “Everything’s kind of felt like it’s come full circle. When I became part of that team in 2010, I was the youngest. Now 12 years later, I’m the oldest guy on the team and this is my fourth appearance.