Where the U.S. has been competitive, it is skewing old: Ross, now 39, and Kerri Walsh Jennings, now 42, were the only U.S. team to medal in Rio — the Americans’ worst haul since 2000. Tokyo will be the fourth Summer Games for both Jake Gibb, who at 45 is the oldest Olympic volleyball player (beach or indoor) ever, and Phil Dalhausser, who is 41.