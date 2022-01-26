German slider Felix Loch, who won the gold medal in men’s luge at those Olympics, went to Georgia two months later and tearfully presented the Kumaritashvili family with a gold medal of its own — because Nodar’s death, in Loch’s words, changed the sport. There have been other gifts: paintings, photos, books, even letters from some of the first responders who remain haunted that his life couldn’t be saved. His headstone in Georgia is adorned by a massive bronze sculpture of him on a sled, not far from where his actual sled and the damaged helmet he wore for his last ride are displayed.