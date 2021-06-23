Plum plays for the Las Vegas Aces, Dolson for the Chicago Sky, Gray for the Dallas Wings and Samuelson for the Seattle Storm.
All four players were in the U.S. 5-on-5 national team pool, but were chosen instead for the new Olympic discipline.
The team qualified for the Olympics by winning a tournament in Austria. The men’s 3x3 team didn’t qualify for the Olympics.
There will be seven teams joining the U.S. in Tokyo — China, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, France, Japan and Italy.
The 3x3 game is played on a half court with a 12-second shot clock and the winner is the first team to score 21 points or to be leading at the end of a 10-minute period. Baskets inside the arc are worth one point and shots outside it are worth two.
The team will train in Las Vegas before traveling to Tokyo.
