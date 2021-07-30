Nigeria (0-2), which was coming off an eye-opening nine-point loss to the U.S. in its opener, could not close the gap in the second half. Nigeria was attempting to become the first African nation to win an Olympic contest in women’s basketball since 2004 when the team went 1-5 in Greece. No team from the continent has won a game since. There last chance will come on Monday against host Japan.
Coach Otis Hughley Jr. had his assistants back on the bench for this game. Ruthie Bolton and two other assistants missed the team's first game because of Olympic credentialing issue.
France closes out pool play against the U.S. on Monday.