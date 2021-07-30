The building was preserved and turned into a harrowing memorial that opened to visitors in 2017. Guests can tour classrooms where blackboards, walls and ceilings were warped by the water. Wall-sized photos depict wreckage from the disaster, like a teacher’s car that was swept from the parking lot into a classroom. A clock from the gymnasium, stuck at 3:55 p.m., is on display in an exhibition room that also has photos and models showing damage throughout the Arahama region.