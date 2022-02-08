Geisenberger was willing to sit these Olympics out. Her experience competing in China three months ago left her so frustrated, so angry, so disappointed — everything from testing and quarantine rules to even the food, in her mind, was substandard — that she seriously considered skipping the Beijing Games in a bit of protest. It took a number of meetings with German officials, International Luge Federation officials, even International Olympic Committee representatives before she was convinced that the Games would be safe for athletes.