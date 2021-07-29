Moster later apologized and the German team initially indicated he would stay in Tokyo.
On Thursday, German Olympic committee president Alfons Hörmann said he considers Moster’s apology to be “sincere” but that he “breached the Olympic values.”
Hörmann added that “fair play, respect and tolerance … are non-negotiable” for the German team.
Arndt, the rider Moster was addressing during the time trial, condemned the official’s comments.
“I am appalled by the incident at the Olympic time trial today and would like to distance myself clearly from the sporting director’s statements,” he wrote on social media Wednesday. “Such words are not acceptable.”
On Thursday, Arndt posted a picture of the Olympic rings with the message “Cycling against racism!”
