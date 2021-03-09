The international event will be replaced by a local event with only Japanese gymnasts to test the venue for the upcoming Olympics.
Travel restrictions were cited as a prime reason for the cancellation.
The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23. They face strong opposition in Japan with fears about the pandemic and athletes from abroad being allowed to enter the country.
The Olympics involves 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, VIPs, sponsors, media and broadcasters.
