“It was neck to neck going to that last event, and when she pulled it off, my mind, just oh my God, is this really real?” Lee said. “And when we saw that she won, it, I couldn’t even find the right words to say how happy, how proud I am of her. ... I never cry, I try not to in front of people, I do deep inside, but I don’t want to show it to the world. … My daughter cried, my wife cried … happy tears.”