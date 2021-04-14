Huston, 26, of Laguna Beach, California, is considered the gold medal favorite in men’s street.
“Really hyped and honored to be part of the team; can’t wait to be there representing the USA and shoutout to the Olympics for finally getting us skateboarders in there. We deserve it,” Huston said during an online announcement of the team.
Rounding out the U.S. men’s street team are Dashawn Jordan of Chandler, Arizona; Jake Ilardi of Osprey, Florida; Jamie Foy of Deerfield Beach, Florida; Louie Lopez of Hawthorne, California; and Maurio McCoy of Reading, Pennsylvania.
The men’s park team includes Alex Sorgente of Lake Worth, Florida; Cory Juneau of San Diego; Heimana Reynolds of Honolulu; Jagger Eaton of Mesa, Arizona; Tom Schaar of Malibu, California; and Tristan Rennie of Rialto, California.
Zeuner, 16, of Encinitas, California, is considered a medal favorite in women’s park. The rest of the U.S. team in that discipline are Arianna Carmona of Buena Park, California; Bryce Wettstein of Encinitas; Jordan Santana of Houston; Jordyn Barratt of Haleiwa, Hawaii, and Minna Stess of Petaluma, California.
The women’s street team includes Alana Smith of Mesa, Arizona; Alexis Sablone of Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Mariah Duran of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Samarria Brevard of Riverside, California.
Olympic qualifying, which was paused in 2020, resumes in May.
