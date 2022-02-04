Every Games, it seems, prominent Alpine racers sit out for a reason that has nothing to do with talent or speed. Some recent examples: In 2010, Kucera was joined by Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami (hip) and Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather (knee). In 2014, American Lindsey Vonn (knee). In 2018, American Julia Mancuso (hip) and Canada’s Erik Guay (back). In 2022, France’s Adrien Theaux, a super-G bronze medalist at the 2015 world championships, won’t be at what would have been his fourth Olympics at the age of 37 after breaking his left elbow and his right leg and ankle in November.