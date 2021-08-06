Ashok figures she’s lost 15 yards on her drives and five yards with the rest of her clubs as part of the residual fallout from a trip home to India to pick up her passport that turned into a more extended stay after she tested positive for the coronavirus. She missed one tournament, then failed to make the cut in three of the next four before teaming up with Yealimi Noh to finish third at the Great Lakes Bay Invitational in mid-July.