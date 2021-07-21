Tokyo Olympics medal count

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin Friday with the Opening Ceremonies. The first medals will be handed out Saturday, and the coming days will be filled with competitions across 339 events in 33 sports.

Join us as we track the results of the Olympic medal events, sport by sport. We’ll also have updated tables, showing which athletes and countries have won the most gold, silver and bronze.

Medal Leaders

Medal Count

Past Performances

At the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio, the United States emerged victorious with 121 medals, which was 51 more total medals than China, the second place winner. The United States similarly clutched first place in the 2012 London Games with 104 total medals. Will the United States hold onto its lead for the Summer Olympics or will another country close the gap?

Outstanding Athletes

In 2016, Olympic Swimmer Michael Phelps won the 6 total medals on his journey to becoming the most decorated Olympian. However another athlete, Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles, won the most individual medals. In Tokyo, which athletes will come home with the most medals and shatter new records?

Country Comparison

Medals by Sport

Who are the medal winners for this year’s Tokyo Olympics? Track all the winners in your favorite sports below.