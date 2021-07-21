Tokyo Olympics medal count
The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin Friday with the Opening Ceremonies. The first medals will be handed out Saturday, and the coming days will be filled with competitions across 339 events in 33 sports.
Join us as we track the results of the Olympic medal events, sport by sport. We’ll also have updated tables, showing which athletes and countries have won the most gold, silver and bronze.
At the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio, the United States emerged victorious with 121 medals, which was 51 more total medals than China, the second place winner. The United States similarly clutched first place in the 2012 London Games with 104 total medals. Will the United States hold onto its lead for the Summer Olympics or will another country close the gap?
Outstanding Athletes
In 2016, Olympic Swimmer Michael Phelps won the 6 total medals on his journey to becoming the most decorated Olympian. However another athlete, Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles, won the most individual medals. In Tokyo, which athletes will come home with the most medals and shatter new records?
The Tokyo Olympics begin officially July 23 with the Opening Ceremonies and end August 8. Here’s what you need to know about the Games.
- The first day of competition is underway in Tokyo. Find the latest Olympics news and updates here.
- There have already been several positive coronavirus tests in the Olympic village, and an alternate for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has also tested positive. Here’s what happens when an athlete tests positive for coronavirus in Tokyo.
- In an expected move, the IOC announced that Brisbane, Australia, will host the 2032 Summer Games.
